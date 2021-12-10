UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Carrying Head Money Arrested

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 08:46 PM

Terrorist carrying head money arrested

Police in a successful intelligence based operation arrested most wanted and dangerous terrorist carrying head money of Rs. 01 million from Badaber area of Peshawar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Police in a successful intelligence based operation arrested most wanted and dangerous terrorist carrying head money of Rs. 01 million from Badaber area of Peshawar.

Police said that the arrested terrorist was involved in many cases of terrorism including attack on the chowki Inqilab (checkpost) in 2012 in which Sub-Inspector, Mursalin Khan embarrassed martyrdom.

A case has been registered in the Badaber police station and further investigation underway.

Deputy Inspector General, Abbas Ahsan appreciated police teams for catching most wanted terrorist with head money of Rs.1 Million.

