Terrorist Carrying Rs5mln Head Money Arrested From Maidan

Tue 16th November 2021 | 04:13 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Malakand Region in its two separate operations arrested a hardcore terrorist besides recovering cache of arms and ammunition concealed in forest of Lalu Bala area in the vicinity of Zemdara police station in Maidan tehsil, Dir Lower.

According to CTD, a key terrorist carrying head-money of Rs five million was arrested during the operation conducted on intelligence based information.

The terrorists named Muhammad Riaz was wanted to Dir Upper police in a case of attack on mosque in 2009 which had claimed 33 lives and injured several others.

The CTD further said that the arrested terrorist was a local commander of banned organisation who carried out a bomb attack on a mosque in Hayagai area of Dir Upper. During the operation, the CTD and police also recovered arms and ammunition including LMG guns, Kalashnikovs, rifles and pistols from the mountain forest area.

