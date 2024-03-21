Open Menu

Terrorist Chakar Liaquat Killed In Panjgur Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Terrorist Chakar Liaquat killed in Panjgur operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) The security forces on Thursday killed a terrorist and injured the other two during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 20 and 21 in District Panjgur.

During the conduct of operation, the Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly terrorist Chakar Liaquat was eliminated, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

