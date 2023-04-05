Terrorist commander among eight others killed, soldier martyred in South Waziristan: ISPR

A terrorist commander among eight others were killed whereas a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while four got injured during a heavy gunfight amid an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :A terrorist commander among eight others were killed whereas a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom while four got injured during a heavy gunfight amid an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted by the Security Forces in general area Shinwarsak, South Waziristan District on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), intense fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists, during the conduct of the operation.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists location and eight terrorists including terrorist commander Jan Muhammad alias Chargh were sent to hell.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Sepoy Hamid Rasool (age 31 years, resident of District Rawalpindi) having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat while another four personnel including two officers got injured.

Moreover, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorists.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and killing of innocent citizens.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.