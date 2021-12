Terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel killed in Bajur IBO: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Security Forces on Saturday killed terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bajur, District

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Security Forces on Saturday killed terrorist commander Ghafoor alias Jaleel killed during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Bajur, District.

Terrorist Ghafoor alias Jaleel was close acquaintance of Moulvi Faqir Muhammad and was involved in many terrorist activities, said an ISPR news release.

During exchange of fire, one security official got injured, it added.