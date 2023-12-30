Open Menu

Terrorist Commander Khurray Among Five Killed In N Waziristan Operation: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Terrorist commander Khurray among five killed in N Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Terrorist Commander Rahzaib alias Khurray, among five terrorists, was killed during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted by the security forces in the general area of Mir Ali in the North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release on Saturday, the forces conducted the IBO on December 29 on the reported presence of terrorists.

 

During the conduct of the operation, after intense fire exchange, the five terrorists were eliminated who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians.

The forces also recovered weapons and ammunition during the operation.

 

The locals of the area appreciated the operation. However, a sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, as the security forces were determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

