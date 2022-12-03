UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Commander Killed During Exchange Of Fire With Security Forces: ISPR

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Terrorist commander killed during exchange of fire with Security forces: ISPR

A terrorist commander on Saturday got killed during an exchange of fire that took place between the terrorists and the Army troops in the general area Shewa, North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :A terrorist commander on Saturday got killed during an exchange of fire that took place between the terrorists and the Army troops in the general area Shewa, North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During an intense exchange of fire, Muhammad Noor alias Sarakai, a notorious terrorist commander was killed, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in high-profile terrorist activities against the security forces as well as kidnapping for ransom and was highly wanted by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in multiple cases.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The locals of the area appreciated the operations and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

Related Topics

Terrorist North Waziristan Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Kidnapping Exchange ISPR From

Recent Stories

Art exhibitions pivotal to promote local artists, ..

Art exhibitions pivotal to promote local artists, art: Samina

24 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Fulfill Its Oblig ..

Lukashenko Says Belarus Ready to Fulfill Its Obligations to Russia

24 minutes ago
 Suarez, Cavani make undignified exits from World C ..

Suarez, Cavani make undignified exits from World Cup stage

27 minutes ago
 LWMC launches zero waste drive in provincial capit ..

LWMC launches zero waste drive in provincial capital

27 minutes ago
 Surgical masks equally effective for protection ag ..

Surgical masks equally effective for protection against Covid infection

27 minutes ago
 HRCP, PMHA call for transformative solutions for i ..

HRCP, PMHA call for transformative solutions for inclusive development of PLWDs

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.