Terrorist commander killed in Bajaur IBO

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) The security forces on Wednesday conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Bajaur District and killed a highly wanted terrorist commander during an intense exchange of fire.

According to an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the killed terrorist commander was identified as Irfan Ullah alias Adnan.

He was actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as extortion and target killings of innocent civilians, and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to security forces in eliminating the menace of terrorism from the country, it added.