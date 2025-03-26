Terrorist Commander Killed In Hangu Operation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Police have killed a terrorist commander during an intelligence-based operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu district.
Acting on a tip-off about terrorist presence in Shanawori area, a joint team of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) and local police raided the hideout. When challenged, the militants opened fire, triggering a heavy gun battle.
During the exchange, terrorist commander Saeed - a key operative of banned outfit Fitna al-Khawarij - was neutralized. His accomplice managed to flee under cover of darkness.
The killed terrorist was wanted for multiple attacks on police personnel.
Police recovered one Kalashnikov, two hand grenades and foreign SIM cards.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a combing operation to track down the escaped militant.
Recent Stories
On behalf of UAE President, UAE Ambassador attends inauguration ceremony for Pre ..
General Authority of Islamic Affairs adopts Emirates Endowment as unified identi ..
UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day
IMF, Pakistan reach staff level agreement on first review of $7b Extended Fund F ..
Tabreed approves AED441 million dividend payout for FY 2024
Ministry of Investment, Emirates NBD Capital partner to boost international inve ..
ADNOC Distribution approve H2 2024 dividend, bringing total annual payout to $70 ..
UAE Football Association dismisses national team coach Paulo Bento
Death toll in Korea wildfires rises to 18
Magnitude 4.2 quake strikes China's Hebei
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorist commander killed in Hangu operation6 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of Haseena Moin observed6 minutes ago
-
32nd death anniversary of Master Inayat Hussain observed16 minutes ago
-
Non-custom solar inverters recovered35 minutes ago
-
Pakistani food exporters secure key deals in Saudi Arabia1 hour ago
-
IGP Punjab visits Rawalpindi Safe City project I1 hour ago
-
Iftikhar Malik condoles demise of General Asim Munir’s mother1 hour ago
-
District administration starts cleanliness drive under CPP1 hour ago
-
Chaudhry Salik chairs meeting to review OPF performance, initiatives3 hours ago
-
1 million tree planting campaign launched in Mirpurkhas12 hours ago
-
Road accident in Chiniot claims life of 12-year-old boy12 hours ago
-
Chiniot police reach out to citizens through open court12 hours ago