Terrorist Commander Sehra Among Eight Others Killed In N Waziristan
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 18, 2024 | 01:32 PM
The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) says after an intense fire exchange, eight terrorists including Terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan were killed during the operation.
RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2024) The security forces have killed a high value target identified as terrorist commander Sehra alias Janan among the eight other terrorists during an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) conducted on the night of March 17 and 18th in North Waziristan District.
The terrorist commander was involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on Security Forces’ Post in Mir Ali on March 16 and was highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies. “Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as the Security Forces of Pakistan remain determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the ISPR said.
