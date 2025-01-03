Open Menu

Terrorist Commits Suicide After Sexual Assault By Companions

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Abdul Kabir, a terrorist, committed suicide in Tarah Valley after sexual assault by his companions khawarij terrorists.

The sources said the khawarij terrorists are involved in serious human rights violations adding that even their fellow terrorists are not safe from the sexual brutality and inhuman behavior of Khawarij.

They said Abdul Kabir has affiliation with Fitna al Khawarij and the Khawarij terrorists also abducted his (Abdul Kabir) father and uncle to conceal the inhuman incident.

The Khawarij terrorists target young individuals for sexual exploitation after recruiting them into their organization, the sources said.

The khawarij terrorists after sexual abuse also record videos to blackmail their fellow terrorists, they said.

The sources claimed that terrorism and severe human rights violations are being carried out on Afghan soil under the patronage of the Khawarij terrorists. It showed that the khawarij terrorists have nothing to do with humanity and religion, they said.

Related Topics

Terrorist Afghanistan Suicide Young From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

47 minutes ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

1 hour ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

2 hours ago
 FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

2 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

2 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

3 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 January 2025

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan