Terrorist commits suicide after sexual assault by companions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) Abdul Kabir, a terrorist, committed suicide in Tarah Valley after sexual assault by his companions khawarij terrorists.

The sources said the khawarij terrorists are involved in serious human rights violations adding that even their fellow terrorists are not safe from the sexual brutality and inhuman behavior of Khawarij.

They said Abdul Kabir has affiliation with Fitna al Khawarij and the Khawarij terrorists also abducted his (Abdul Kabir) father and uncle to conceal the inhuman incident.

The Khawarij terrorists target young individuals for sexual exploitation after recruiting them into their organization, the sources said.

The khawarij terrorists after sexual abuse also record videos to blackmail their fellow terrorists, they said.

The sources claimed that terrorism and severe human rights violations are being carried out on Afghan soil under the patronage of the Khawarij terrorists. It showed that the khawarij terrorists have nothing to do with humanity and religion, they said.