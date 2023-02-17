Terrorist commits suicide blast in KPO, claiming five lives

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :A bomb blast had reportedly occured in Karachi Police Office (KPO) during the exchange of firing between police and terrorists that attacked the KPO on Friday.

According to Eidhi sources, at least five people were martyred during the attack as a suicide bomber had exploded himself on the fourth floor of the KPO building.

The Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesman told that an operation was underway by the Anti-Terrorism Force of Rangers.

Earlier, Karachi Police Head Office (KPO) located in Saddar area adjacent to Shahrah-e-Faisal was attacked in the evening.

Attackers had entered the building, according to available reports. Gunshots and explosion were also heard near the KPO.

Police officials said a heavy contingent of Rangers, police and other law enforcement agencies had been called as the police force had cordoned off the entire area.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon talking to media informed that two of the attackers had been killed.

Karachi Police Chief Javed Alam Odho, while talking to media outlets, also confirmed the terrorist attack and informed that the exchange of firing with terrorists was still underway.

The Rangers spokesman informed that about 8 to 10 terrorists had attacked the building. According to hospital sources, an injured person had been taken to Jinnah Hospital from the spot.