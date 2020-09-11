UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Gets Five-year Imprisonment

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 01:24 PM

Terrorist gets five-year imprisonment

Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Judge, Atiq-ur-Rehman awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man involved in terrorist activitie

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Anti Terrorist Court (ATC) Judge, Atiq-ur-Rehman awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to a man involved in terrorist activities.

The ATC sources said on Friday that Counter Terrorist Department (CTD) Faisalabad team conducted raid at a house in Khushab on June 23, 2019 and arrested accused Asad Abbas.

Police recovered a hand grenade and illegal pistol from his possession.

Police registered case against the accused under terrorism act and presented challan in ATC Sargodha.

When charges were proved, the court awarded five-year rigorous imprisonment to the culprit and orderedconfiscation of his property.

