Terrorist Involved In Attacks On Rangers Arrested, Hand Grenade Recovered

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 03:10 PM

Terrorist involved in attacks on Rangers arrested, hand grenade recovered

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Tuesday claimed arresting a terrorist, belonging to Sindh Revolution Army (SRA), involved in attacks on Rangers and other terrorist activities.

Arrested accused identified as Sajjad alias Bablu s/o Ghulam Abbas was arrested in a raid conducted by CTD along with a Federal intelligence agency from near Mosamyat Bus Stop whereas a hand grenade was also recovered from his possession, said a news release.

Accused Sajjad had received militancy training and was well trained for handling automatic weapons.

During interrogation, the arrested confessed facilitating a hand grenade attack on Rangers mobile in Liaquatabad on June 19th last year during which a person was killed while 7 Rangers personnel sustained injuries.

Sajjad alias Bablu also confessed killing a retired Rangers officer Ashiq Ali in a hand grenade attack on bakery of deceased on July 8th, 2020.

Besides, the accused also revealed planning number of attacks which were unsuccessful due to strict security or others.

The CTD and federal intelligence agency have constituted special teams to apprehend his other accomplices while further investigation from arrested was underway.

