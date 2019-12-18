Terrorist involved in bomb blast in front of Peshawar High Court arrested by CTD

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP with joint cooperation of security forces has arrested the terrorist involved in bomb blast outside Peshawar High Court and KP Assembly on December 16, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of KP with joint cooperation of security forces has arrested the terrorist involved in bomb blast outside Peshawar High Court and KP Assembly on December 16, 2019

According to a press statement issued here on Wednesday by Capital City Police Peshawar, the arrested terrorist is an Afghan national and is identified as Habibullah son of Wali Muhammad.

The held terrorist arrived Pakistan on December 12. 2019 via Chaman border and reached to Peshawar for carrying out subversive activity.

In Peshawar, he stayed at a hotel in Haji Camp area on G.T road, adds the press statement.

During interrogation, the arrested terrorist confessed of carrying out subversive activity on payment of hefty amount by a leader of Tehrik-e-Taliban (Afghanistan), whose name is not disclosed due to security reasons.

The security forces have recovered a mobile phone, Pakistani Currency amounting to Rs. 29100, 100 US Dollars and two Afghan passports from his possession.

It merits a mention here that a blast took place in a tri-wheeler (rickshaw) while passing in front of Peshawar High Court and Provincial Assembly on December 16. 2019 as a result of which 12 persons including a police man were critically injured.

Further investigation from the arrested terrorist is in progress, concludes the press statement.