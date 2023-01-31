UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Involved In Intelligence Officers' Martyrdom Killed During IBO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Terrorist involved in intelligence officers' martyrdom killed during IBO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :The security forces on Monday killed a terrorist who martyred two intelligence officers in Khanewal during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Kurram District.

According to the official sources, on January 3, 2023, a terrorist named Umar Niazi shot dead Naveed Sadiq, the director of a sensitive institution, and Inspector Nasir Abbas in Khanewal.

The intelligence agencies tracked the terrorist day and night, using extreme diligence and advanced technology to nab him before he tried to flee Afghanistan.

On the basis of intelligence, the law enforcement agencies in Kurram District conducted a joint operation and arrested Umar Niazi in an injured state. However, he succumbed to his injuries later.

