Terrorist involved in planning assassination on SSP Chaudhary Aslam arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Saturday claimed to have nabbed a terrorist of a banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) involved in planning assassination on SSP Chaudhary Aslam, and was right hand of TTP ameer Mufti Shakirullah.

According to SP CTD Investigation Naeem Ahmed, arrested identified as Zubair alias Khuray alias Ali s/o Muhammad Umar was arrested from Bukhari Colony, Aligarh Market, Orangi. He had returned to Pakistan for huge level terrorism activity and was arrested when he was busy delivering arms and ammunition for the purpose.

The accused had been hiding for some time due to his involvement in number of terrorist activities.

He confessed that assassination on SSP Chaudhary Aslam was planned in Madarsa of Mufti Shakirullah, who was hiding in neighbouring country and passed instructions from there for conducting terrorist activities in Pakistan.

Accused Zubair confessed target killing of number of police officers and other law enforcement agencies on instructions of Mufti Shakirullah. Qari Ilyas and Qari Jaan were his accomplices in target killings of police officials.

CTD also recovered huge quantity of arms from his possession. Further investigations were underway.