Terrorist Killed In D.I. Khan IBO
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2024 | 11:19 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The security forces on Tuesday killed a terrorist during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District.
An intense fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists as a result of which terrorist Muhammad Sohail was eliminated during the conduct of operation, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.
The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies as well as target killings of innocent civilians.
"Sanitization operation is being conducted to wipe out any other terrorist found in the area.
Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.
