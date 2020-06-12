UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Counter Terrorism Department: DPO

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 04:12 PM

Terrorist killed in encounter with Counter Terrorism Department: DPO

Counter Terrorism Department in a major crackdown against terrorists and micreants on Friday killed a terrorist in an ecounter in area of Barakhel Bridge in district Tank

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Counter Terrorism Department in a major crackdown against terrorists and micreants on Friday killed a terrorist in an ecounter in area of Barakhel Bridge in district Tank.

District Police Officer Dera told the media that CTD received a tip-off about presence of a terrorist Samidullah Mehsud resident of South Waziristan in Barakhel bridge area.

A team of CTD reached the spot in the wee hours of Friday to arrest the terrorist who started firing at CTD team in retaliation CDT killed him and took the body of the terrorist and recovered one AK-47 gun, two hand grenades and several bullets from the spot.

The DPO said that terrorist Samidullah Mehsud was involved in attacks on security forces and killing of Col Mujid Shaheed of Pak Army.

