Terrorist Killed In Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A terrorist has been killed in an operation conducted by the police in the suburbs of Shadipur village of the district.
The police spokesman said the terrorists fired on the police mobile team and attacked with hand grenades.
A police officer was also injured in the attack and had been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding
the terrorist was killed in the retaliatory action.
Hand grenades and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists, he added.
The police are conducting search operation in the area.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Over 1,700 applications to Dubai’s 'call to prayer' initiative
5.7-magnitude earthquake strikes off Indonesia coast
Guterres urges Security Council to overcome divisions for peace
Japan reports 2.8 trillion yen trade deficit in January
Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on successful surgery
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 February 2025
Five heavy equipment vehicles enter Gaza Strip through Rafah Crossing for first ..
UAE President confers First Class Medal of Independence on Ambassador of Chad
UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on successful surgery
AMMROC secures authorization from Sikorsky as first Black Hawk Blade MRO Centre ..
WAM hosts panel discussion to mark Safer Internet Day in cooperation with 'Aqdar ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Terrorist killed in operation5 minutes ago
-
Citizens get relief on anti encroachment operation5 minutes ago
-
DC review operation against encroachments5 minutes ago
-
Pakistani business delegation meets with Sri Lankan minister to boost trade ties35 minutes ago
-
Dr Fai urges world powers to take meaningful steps for Kashmir settlement45 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti condemns killing of 7 bus passengers in Barkhan55 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz condoles death of MNA, ex-minister Yousuf Talpur1 hour ago
-
President, PM condemn killing of bus passengers in Barkhan2 hours ago
-
President grieved over death of Nawab Yousuf Talpur3 hours ago
-
Ramzan Bazars to be set up in all AJK districts to supply edibles to consumers on subsidized rates11 hours ago
-
Sharjeel holds meetings to discuss Dumper, Tanker accidents issue11 hours ago
-
ICT admin hosts thrilling Tent Pegging competition at F-9 Park, attracts global attention11 hours ago