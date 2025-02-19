Open Menu

Terrorist Killed In Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2025 | 11:20 AM

Terrorist killed in operation

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A terrorist has been killed in an operation conducted by the police in the suburbs of Shadipur village of the district.

The police spokesman said the terrorists fired on the police mobile team and attacked with hand grenades.

A police officer was also injured in the attack and had been shifted to a local hospital, he said, adding

the terrorist was killed in the retaliatory action.

Hand grenades and weapons were also recovered from the possession of the terrorists, he added.

The police are conducting search operation in the area.

APP/azq/378

