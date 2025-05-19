Terrorist Killed In Operation
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 12:20 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The police have killed a terrorist in an encounter in border mountainous area of Kohat, and Hangu.
The Counter Terrorism Department in an operation killed the outlaw namely Gulzar, the spokesman said.
A pistol and ice drug were recovered from his possession, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Abbas Majeed Marwat has said in a statement.
APP/azq/378
