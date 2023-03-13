Terrorist killed in operation conducted by security forces DIK

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed that a notorious terrorist accused in over a dozen cases of terrorism has been killed in a joint operation of police and security forces in Rohri area of Kulachi Tehsil here.

According to a police spokesman, the police and security forces conducted an intelligence based joint operation in Rohri area of Kulachi Tehsil during which notorious terrorist Abdul Rasheed alias Rashidi was killed.

The slain terrorist belonged to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.