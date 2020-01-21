UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Terrorist Killed In Search Operation In DI Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 58 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:35 PM

Terrorist killed in search operation in DI Khan

In a joint search operation by security forces and district police against terrorists and miscreants here in Tehsil Kulachi, a terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : In a joint search operation by security forces and district police against terrorists and miscreants here in Tehsil Kulachi, a terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered.

According to police, an intelligence based joint search operation was carried out in area of Loni in Tehsil Kulach where terrorist opened fire on the security forces. The security forces retaliated and killed one terrorist identified Anwar alias Anwari and recovered four hand grenades, one SMG rifle and wireless set from the site.

The police and security forces took the body into custody and started investigation. The terrorist was wanted by district police in various attacks of terrorism on police and security forces.

Related Topics

Terrorist Fire Police SITE From

Recent Stories

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chai ..

57 seconds ago

Trump calls impeachment trial 'disgraceful' and a ..

1 minute ago

Finance Division officers, staff offer Fateha for ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 38 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

1 minute ago

Mehwish Hayat’s work is amazing,” says Gippy G ..

15 minutes ago

Dutch farm dad 'beat bad spirits out of kids'

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.