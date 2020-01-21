Terrorist killed in search operation in DI Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) : In a joint search operation by security forces and district police against terrorists and miscreants here in Tehsil Kulachi, a terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were recovered.

According to police, an intelligence based joint search operation was carried out in area of Loni in Tehsil Kulach where terrorist opened fire on the security forces. The security forces retaliated and killed one terrorist identified Anwar alias Anwari and recovered four hand grenades, one SMG rifle and wireless set from the site.

The police and security forces took the body into custody and started investigation. The terrorist was wanted by district police in various attacks of terrorism on police and security forces.