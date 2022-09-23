Terrorist killed in Swat shootout

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :A terrorist, wanted by the police in three separate cases of terrorism was killed by the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police during a shootout in Manglawar area of Swat district.

The CTD informed on Friday that a search operation was underway by the CTD personnel, accompanied by the security forces in Maglawar area when terrorists started firing on the law enforcers.

In retaliatory firing by the CTD, a terrorist identified as Adil Zeb was gunned down while his accomplices escaped the area.

The killed terrorist was wanted in three cases of terrorism, the CTD said and added that a case has been registered at Manglawar police station and a large area was cordoned off to nab the escaped accomplices of the terrorist.