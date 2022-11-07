UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Killed, Security Official Martyred In Khyber Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 04:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), in a joint operation with security forces, on Monday claimed to have killed a terrorist wanted to police in killing of policemen in separate attacks and also arrested three militants during operation in Ghariza area of district Khyber.

Acting on a tip-off regarding presence of militants, CTD teams conducted raid on a house as a result of which terrorists started firing on them and killed a security official another sustained bullet injuries.

The firing between the security officials and terrorists lasted for three-hour and finally a notorious terrorist identified as Liaqat Ali was killed and three other arrested in injured condition, a press release said.

The terrorists were allegedly involved in recent hand grenade attack on Regi Model Town Police Station, killing of a policeman in FC post in Godar Jamrud, killing of ASI Fayaz Khan and injuring two other cops in Nowshera mobile attack, killing of a constable Mohibullah who was deputed for security of polio vaccination team in Mathra, killing of a constable Asifullah in the limits of Khaza police station and killing of a Hawaldar in hand grenade attack near Kharkhano police check post.

Police also recovered huge cache of arms and ammunitions from the hideouts of the militants.

