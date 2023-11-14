Open Menu

Terrorist Killed, Soldier Embraced Martyrdom In Two Separate Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 12:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The security forces have killed an active terrorist during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Bara area of Khyber District, whereas a soldier embraced martyrdom while gallantly thwarting a terrorists' attack on a private company's vehicle in Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan District.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, an intelligence based operation was conducted on November 13 in general area Bara, Khyber District as a result of which one terrorist was sent to hell who has been identified as Qudrat Shah alias Abubakar.

The security forces also recovered weapon and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorist, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorists activities.

In another incident in general area Darazinda, Dera Ismail Khan District, terrorists fired upon vehicles of a private company working on a development project in the area.

Resultantly, two innocent civilian employees of the company, Muhammad Faisal (age: 35 years) and Asif Kamran (age: 29 years), residents of District Karak embraced Shahadat. Sepoy Syed Muhammad Shaheen Shah (age: 33 yrs, resident of: district Hangu), employed on the security of the project, having fought gallantly, also embraced Shahadat.

"Sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate the terrorists present in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and would continue to support the economic progress of the area," the ISPR said.

