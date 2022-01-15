UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Killed, Two Apprehended In North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 11:51 AM

The military’s media wing says weapons and ammunition have also been recovered from the terrorists.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 15th, 2022) The security forces killed one terroriss and arrested two others during an intelligence based operation by Security Forces in Miranshah, North Wazirstan, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday

According to the military’s media wing, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists.

Earlier, a soldier of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in a terrorists' attack on a military post in Jani Khel area of Bannu.

(Details to Follow)

