Terrorist Killed, Weapon, Ammunition Recovered: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:42 PM

A terrorist was killed on Monday by Security Forces during a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A terrorist was killed on Monday by Security Forces during a fire exchange took place between own troops and the terrorists in Nushki District of Balochistan.

“Own troops effectively engaged terrorists’ location, and resultantly one terrorist was killed,” said an Inter Services Public Relations news release.

Weapon and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist, it further said.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan, in step with the nation, remain determined to thwart attempts at sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” further said the news release.

