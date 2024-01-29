Open Menu

Terrorist Naikman Ullah Killed In N Waziristan IBO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 29, 2024 | 11:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) The security forces on Monday killed an active terrorist amid an intense exchange of fire that occured between the Army troops and the terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) conducted in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The killed terrorist was identified as Naikman Ullah, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities including target killing of innocent civilians.

However, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area. Security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country," the ISPR said.

