Terrorist Plan Failed, Arms, Explosive Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 02, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Terrorist plan failed, arms, explosive recovered

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department took a timely action by failing an attempt of terrorism and successfully arrested Suliaman of Mardan during a joint operation by security forces and CTD here on Saturday.

On identifying the arrested terrorist, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, said an official of the CTD.

Gunpowder was hidden in drums to plan a terrorist attack in the City.

