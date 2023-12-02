Terrorist plan failed, arms, explosive recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The Counter Terrorism Department took a timely action by failing an attempt of terrorism and successfully arrested Suliaman of Mardan during a joint operation by security forces and CTD here on Saturday.

On identifying the arrested terrorist, a large quantity of arms and ammunition was recovered, said an official of the CTD.

Gunpowder was hidden in drums to plan a terrorist attack in the City.