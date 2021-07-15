UrduPoint.com
Terrorist Planing To Target Prominent Personalities Arrested

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 11:00 PM

Terrorist planing to target prominent personalities arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Karachi along with Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested a terrorist of banned outfit Lashkar-e-Jhangvi who was planning to target important personalities in megalopolis.

According to a news release on Thursday, arrested identified as Ahmed Ali alias TT alias Pehlwan alias Chaudhry, whose name was also listed in CTD's Red Book, had come to Karachi from Rawalpindi on instructions of his accomplice terrorist in prison Qasim Rasheed.

Accused was close aide of Qasim Rasheed, who was in jail and was planning to target prominent personalities of the city with his other accomplices.

Arrested terrorist Ahmed Ali was involved in various sectarian target killings.

He was also involved in firing on procession at Numaish Chowrangi in 2011, in which four people were killed.

Law enforcement agencies recovered a hand grenade from his possession. Further investigations were underway.

