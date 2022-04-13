UrduPoint.com

Terrorist Planting Bomb Killed In Explosion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2022 | 03:33 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2022 ) :An alleged terrorists was killed when the explosive device, he was planting, went off in Bara tehsil of Khyber district on Wednesday.

Bara police said the explosion occurred when the alleged terrorist was planting an explosive device on roadside.

On receiving information law enforcing agencies and police personnel reached the spot and collected evidence for investigation.

The body of the terrorist was shifted to hospital for post-mortem. Police said the identity of the terrorist was not ascertained, however, further details would be shared with media once the post-mortem report was received.

