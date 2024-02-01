Open Menu

Terrorist Ring Leader Ashraf Sheikh With Accomplice Killed In D.I Khan: ISPR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2024 | 11:15 PM

The security forces on Thursday gunned down terrorists ring leader Ashraf Sheikh, the high value target, along with his accomplice Burhan Ullah after an intense exchange of fire during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Dera Ismail Khan District

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the killed terrorists who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including target killing of innocent civilians.

"Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist, if any, found in the area. Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism," the ISPR said.

