Terrorists abduct 17 civilian workers for extortion in Lakki Marwat

Terrorists belonging to the Fitna-al-Khawarij on Thursday abducted 17 civilian workers for extortion in Lakki Marwat district

PESHAWAR Jan 09 (APP) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 9th Jan, 2025) Terrorists belonging to the Fitna-al-Khawarij on Thursday abducted 17 civilian workers for extortion in Lakki Marwat district.

The workers were unarmed, and they were abducted from the Kabal Khel area of Lakki Marwat, sources said.

The terrorist set on fire a vehicle of a local contractor after abducting the workers, the sources further said.

Meanwhile, the security forces and law enforcement agencies have recovered eight abducted workers so far. Operation was being carried out to recover the remaining workers from the terrorists. The perpetrators of this heinous act would also be brought to justice, the sources added.

The brutal actions of the Fitna-al-Khawarij terrorists against Pakistan and its people have nothing to do with the religion and Islamic values, the sources said.