Terrorists & affiliates to be hunted down till their surrender to State: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday said the terrorists, their affiliates and abettors, who were working on hostile agenda to destabilise the country, would be hunted down until their surrender to the State of Pakistan.

The Army Chief was interacting with the officers and troops deployed in Sherwangi area near Asman Manza in South Waziristan District where six brave soldiers had embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) on Tuesday while fighting gallantly against terrorists, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated the unflinching resolve of army officers and troops in fighting the menace of terrorism.

"Shuhada (martyrs) are our pride and their sacrifices will not go in vain till the return of complete peace and stability in Pakistan," he added.

General Asim Munir was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing security situation, including the ongoing intelligence and counter-terrorism operations.

Earlier on his arrival, the COAS was received by the Commander Peshawar Corps.