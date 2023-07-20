Open Menu

Terrorists' Attack At Bara Foiled; Two Cops Martyred, Two Attackers Killed: Police

Umer Jamshaid Published July 20, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ) :The police here Thursday foiled a terrorist attack in Tehsil Bara by killing two suicide bombers in the encounter while two cops were martyred and six others got injured.

The police spokesman, Muhammad Asim told APP that constables namely Tayyab and Noor Bahadar were martyred during the encounter with terrorists and six cops and two civilians received injuries.

The injured constables are Jamil, Hadi, Bakht, Nawaz, Zubair and Gul Said.

He said two civilians also sustained injuries.

Inspector General of Police, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Gandapur told media persons that the police fought valiantly and killed two suicide bombers in an attempt to enter the Bara Tehsil compound in district Khyber.

He said two suicide bombers tried to enter the compound through the main gate and its backside but the police personnel on duty stopped them and killed them on the spot.

Due to police firing, he said the vests of the suicide bombers exploded and caused huge explosion.

He said that blood and body organs of the attackers were obtained and sent for DNA testing.

The police chief appreciated the timely response of the police officials, adding such cowardly act of terrorism could not shake resolve of the police in fight against terrorism and extremism.

He said the brave policemen thwarted the attack as they were put on high alert position after receiving intelligence information about a possible attack at Bara and thus saved many precious lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Ghulam Ali strongly condemned the attack.

He prayed for early recovery of the injured and expressed solidarity with the victims families.

