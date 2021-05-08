UrduPoint.com
Terrorists' Attack From Afghan Side Thwarted On Military Post In Bajaur: ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 1 day ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 08:30 AM

Terrorists' attack from Afghan side thwarted on Military Post in Bajaur: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :A soldier of Pakistan's Army sustained injuries in wee hours on Saturday amid the successful foiling of terrorists' attack from inside Afghanistan across international border on a military check post in Bajaur District.

The security forces' troops promptly responded to the terrorist attack as the terrorists from inside Afghanistan opened fire across international border on a military post in Bajaur District, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

"Own troops responded promptly. During exchange of fire a soldier got injured," the Armed Forces spokesperson said in the statement.

It added that Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan," it said.

