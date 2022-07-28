Terrorists attack Gurdwara in Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2022 ) :Terrorists carried out a bomb attack on a Gurdwara, the Sikh religious place, in Kabul on Thursday.

According to President of the Gurdwara Gurnam Singh, the bomb was placed in a bag in a shop of the complex nearby. This year, this was the third bomb attack on a gurdwara in Kabul.

A month back, a gurdwara was attacked and Danish Khorasan accepted responsibility for the attack. Danish had deep links with the Indian agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Dozens of Sikhs and Taliban lost their lives in the attack.

Another gurdwara was attacked at the start of this month in which one Sikh and two Afghans were killed.

The repeated attacks of terrorists on the Sikh community in Afghanistan were seemingly linked to rising attacks on Sikhs in other parts of the world and the recent referendums for Khalistan held in western countries.

According to analysts, the Modi government was feeling uncomfortable with the participation of the Sikh community in a referendum for creation of a separate country comprising some of the states in India.

New Delhi had activated the terrorist cells under the RAW to stop the creation of a Sikh state in India and engender sense of insecurity by targeting Sikhs all across the world.

According to the analysts, the latest attack on the Gurdwara in Kabul was linked to the struggle of the Sikh community for achieving their separate country Khalistan.