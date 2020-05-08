UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Attack In Buleda: One Army Officer, Five Soldiers Embraced Martyrdom

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 09:47 PM

Terrorists attack in Buleda: One army officer, five soldiers embraced martyrdom

The terrorists carried out attack on FC South Balochistan vehicle with remote controlled IED when the army officials were on routine patrolling to check the possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 8th, 2020) The terrorists carried out attack on FC vehicle in Buleda area in Kech district of Balochistan, leaving an army officer and five soldiers martyred here on Friday.

The terrorists targeted the FC South Balochistan vehicle with remote controlled IED when the security officials were returning from patrolling in Buleda—an area which is 14 kilometers away from Pak-Iran border. The security officials were on patrolling to check the possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran.

Taking to Twitter, Director General Inter-Service Public Relations shared the details of the shocking incident. It said: “ 1 offr, 5 soldiers embraced shahadat as FC South #Balochistan vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED while returning from patrolling in Buleda, 14 kms from Pak-Iran Border, to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran.

#OurMartyrsOurHeroes,”.

This is not yet clear that which group of terrorists carried out this attack but the security experts believe that it may be India to attack Pakistan army for its nefarious designs.

However, they said, the Pakistan military and jawans would continue their struggle to trace the hideouts of the terrorists and give them exemplary punishment for sabotaging peace in the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

