Terrorists Attack Jaffar Express In Balochistan’s Bolan Area
Local authorities say that gunfire occurred between Piru Gandala after which the train got stopped.
QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 11th, 2025) A driver and several passengers got injured after terrorists’ attack in Bolan area of Balochistan, the local authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
The terrorists stopped the train the Metchi mountains and took passengers hostage.
The details reveal that the train departed from Quetta at 9:30am on Tuesday. As the train passed through the Piru Gandala area, armed assailants opened fire. This resulted in the driver suffering severe injuries, prompting his transfer to a nearby hospital. Passengers were left terrified, and sporadic gunfire continued to echo in the area.
Eyewitnesses and Levies sources indicated that the gunfire occurred between Piru Gandala after which the train got stopped.
The police confirmed the incident saying that the train was stopped. At least 600 to 700 passengers were on board, and there are unverified reports of additional injuries among the passengers.
According to the DS Railway's PRO, an emergency has been declared in all hospitals, and ambulances have been dispatched from Sibi to the site.
Security forces have surrounded the area in the Metchi mountains, and additional convoys have been sent to assist. There have been no reports of the assailants escaping the scene, but it is reported that they have taken the passengers hostage and are occupying the train. Sporadic gunfire continues to be heard in the area.
