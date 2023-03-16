UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack Jarma Police Station With Handgrenades

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 16, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Terrorists attack Jarma police station with handgrenades

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The unknown terrorists attacked on Jarma police station late Monday night with handgrenade in which a police official received minor injury.

According to the district police spokesman, two alleged accused were seen in the CCTV footage hurling handgrenade at the police stations which fell outside the police station premises.

The terrorist fled from the scene soon after the attack. The police have started identification of the terrorists with the help of CCTV footage.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Police Station From

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is rel ..

Muslim Council of Elders affirms that Islam is religion of mercy, coexistence an ..

21 minutes ago
 UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary o ..

UAE Embassy in Tokyo celebrates 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations with Ja ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE participates in Communications Working Group o ..

UAE participates in Communications Working Group of Global Coalition meeting aga ..

51 minutes ago
 Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 perfor ..

Emirates Metrology Institute announces 2022 performance report

51 minutes ago
 ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

ADIHEX 20th edition to be held in August 2023

51 minutes ago
 DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support ..

DIHAD 2023 records over 12,000 visitors to support humanitarian work in Dubai

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.