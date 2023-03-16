Terrorists attack Jarma police station with handgrenades

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :The unknown terrorists attacked on Jarma police station late Monday night with handgrenade in which a police official received minor injury.

According to the district police spokesman, two alleged accused were seen in the CCTV footage hurling handgrenade at the police stations which fell outside the police station premises.

The terrorist fled from the scene soon after the attack. The police have started identification of the terrorists with the help of CCTV footage.