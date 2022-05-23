UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack Mili Post In N Waziristan, Two Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom: ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2022 | 11:31 PM

Terrorists attack mili post in N Waziristan, two soldiers embrace martyrdom: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :As many as two soldiers of Pakistan Army on Monday embraced martyrdom while thwarting terrorists' fire raid on a military post in general area of Mir Ali in North Waziristan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Pakistan Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Sepoy Zahoor Khan (age 20 yrs, resident of Lower Dir) and Sepoy Rahim Gul (age 23 yrs, resident of Abbottabad) who had fought gallantly during intense exchange of fir and embraced shahadat (martyrdom).

The area clearance was being carried out, it said.

