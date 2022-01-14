UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack Military Post In Bannu, Soldier Embraces Martyrdom: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2022 | 11:24 PM

Terrorists attack military post in Bannu, soldier embraces martyrdom: ISPR

A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14, 2022 in Jani Khel, Bannu

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom while fighting terrorists attack on a military post on the night of January 13 and 14, 2022 in Jani Khel, Bannu.

The Army troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The martyred soldier was identified as Sepoy Sarfaraz Ali , age 26 years, resident of Vehari who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) during intense exchange of fire.

