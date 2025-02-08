Terrorists' attack on Bannu police checkpost leaves two cops martyred

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A second terrorist attack in two days targetting a police checkpost in Bannu, two police officials were martyred, police informed on Saturday.

According to police report, the attack occurred in Fateh Khel area of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the checkpost, killing two policemen.

The attackers managed to escape after the assault.

The martyred officers have been identified as Rahimullah and Ziaullah.

The same checkpost was attacked by terrorists the other night as well.

Additionally, two days ago, another attack took place on a police checkpost in Karak, where three police officers were martyred and three others injured.