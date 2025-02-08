Terrorists' Attack On Bannu Police Checkpost Leaves Two Cops Martyred
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) A second terrorist attack in two days targetting a police checkpost in Bannu, two police officials were martyred, police informed on Saturday.
According to police report, the attack occurred in Fateh Khel area of Bannu, where terrorists opened fire on the checkpost, killing two policemen.
The attackers managed to escape after the assault.
The martyred officers have been identified as Rahimullah and Ziaullah.
The same checkpost was attacked by terrorists the other night as well.
Additionally, two days ago, another attack took place on a police checkpost in Karak, where three police officers were martyred and three others injured.
Recent Stories
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
UAE Floating Hospital admitted 30 Palestinian patients since start of ceasefire
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1st meeting of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Board held6 minutes ago
-
Terrorists' attack on Bannu police checkpost leaves two cops martyred6 minutes ago
-
17th BoD meeting of WSSC-DI Khan held to review performance6 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt speeds up upgradation of special education institutions6 minutes ago
-
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez Hassan, attended the ..18 minutes ago
-
Aqeel Malik slams PTI for lack of commitment to negotiations, urges constructive role26 minutes ago
-
Man arrested in Mansehra under PECA Act36 minutes ago
-
TikToker Psycho Arbab found dead in Warsak Road flat46 minutes ago
-
10 hurt in gas cylinder blast at Peshawar hotel56 minutes ago
-
2 cops martyred in attack on Bannu police check post1 hour ago
-
World Cancer Day observed at KTH1 hour ago
-
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump1 hour ago