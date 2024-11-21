Open Menu

Terrorists Attack On Bara Check Post Repulsed, 2 Cops Injured

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Terrorists attack on Bara check post repulsed, 2 cops injured

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Thursday repulsed a terrorists attack on a check post in Bara tehsil and made them run for their lives by exhibiting a befitting response.

Police said unknown numbers of terrorists attacked Takya check post in Bara tehsil however the prompt and effective response by the police forced them to escape.

However, police said that two police officials, namely Abdur Razzaq and Zahin Khan sustained injuries during crossfire and were shifted to hospital for treatment.

