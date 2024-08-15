Open Menu

Terrorists' Attack On Police Post Repulsed In DG Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 08:46 PM

Terrorists' attack on police post repulsed in DG Khan

Punjab police successfully repulsed an attack by terrorists at an inter-provincial post in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab police successfully repulsed an attack by terrorists at an inter-provincial post in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Thursday.

Around 50-60 terrorists attacked Likhani police post at the Punjab-KP boundary in DG Khan from all four directions.

However, police managed to identify their presence by thermal image cameras and attacked the terrorists by machine guns and mortar guns forcing them to retreat.

Regional Police Officer DG Khan Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Elite Force and Quick Reaction Force (QRF) back up teams immediately rushed to the check post while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, leading elite force teams, reached Triman post from where he supervised the operation against terrorists.

SHO PS Vehoa and his team has also reached the police post, IGP said.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has announced galantry medals, appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the policemen deployed at Likhani Post.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan said that police deployed at inter-provincial check posts have been equipped with modern weapons and mock rehearsals were also held along with CTD, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to enhance their capacity.

RPO said that the terrorists faced losses in the operation and a search operation was ongoing following their retreat.

Sajjad Hassan Khan said that morale of police was high and no terrorist would be allowed to cross the check posts and harm peace.

APP/hus/ifi

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Rangers Police Punjab Dera Ghazi Khan Post All From

Recent Stories

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

PNS Hunain visits Turkish Ports of Golcuk, Aksaz

51 minutes ago
 Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 di ..

Mobile phone services to remain suspended in 10 districts of Punjab on Chelum of ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024

4 hours ago
 Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be me ..

Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st

15 hours ago
 IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest

15 hours ago
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in w ..

Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France

15 hours ago
 FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry ..

FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production

15 hours ago
 PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sind ..

PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..

15 hours ago
 Record scholarships issued for Police employees ch ..

Record scholarships issued for Police employees children

15 hours ago
 NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM

16 hours ago
 PMDC to issue digital license certificates

PMDC to issue digital license certificates

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan