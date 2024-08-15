Terrorists' attack on police post repulsed in DG Khan

Punjab police successfully repulsed an attack by terrorists at an inter-provincial post in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Thursday

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Punjab police successfully repulsed an attack by terrorists at an inter-provincial post in Dera Ghazi Khan, police said on Thursday.

Around 50-60 terrorists attacked Likhani police post at the Punjab-KP boundary in DG Khan from all four directions.

However, police managed to identify their presence by thermal image cameras and attacked the terrorists by machine guns and mortar guns forcing them to retreat.

Regional Police Officer DG Khan Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan led the operation. IGP Dr. Usman Anwar said that Elite Force and Quick Reaction Force (QRF) back up teams immediately rushed to the check post while DPO Dera Ghazi Khan Syed Ali, leading elite force teams, reached Triman post from where he supervised the operation against terrorists.

SHO PS Vehoa and his team has also reached the police post, IGP said.

IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar has announced galantry medals, appreciation certificates and cash prizes for the policemen deployed at Likhani Post.

RPO Sajjad Hassan Khan said that police deployed at inter-provincial check posts have been equipped with modern weapons and mock rehearsals were also held along with CTD, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to enhance their capacity.

RPO said that the terrorists faced losses in the operation and a search operation was ongoing following their retreat.

Sajjad Hassan Khan said that morale of police was high and no terrorist would be allowed to cross the check posts and harm peace.

APP/hus/ifi