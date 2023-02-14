UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack On Police Repulsed, No Casualty Reported

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 12:00 PM

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :The police have repulsed a terrorists attack on a police picket at Kashu Pull on late Monday night and no casualty was reported.

According to police, terrorists armed with automatic weapons attacked the Kashu Pul police picket in the limits of police station Domel in Bannu and opened fire at the police personnel.

The terrorists escaped by taking advantage of darkness, after the police retaliation.

District Police Officer, Muhammad Iqbal visited the police picket and lauded the policemen for prompt action.

