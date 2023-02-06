UrduPoint.com

Terrorists' Attack On Tank Check Post Thwarted

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Terrorists' attack on Tank check post thwarted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The police in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Sunday night thwarted a terrorist attack on Pir Tangi police check post in the jurisdiction of Jandola police station.

Police informed an exchange of fire between police and terrorists continued for more than 10 minutes after which terrorists managed to flee the area.

Local residents also came out to support the police force.

Police suffered no casualty in exchange of fire, however, there were reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists' side.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) KP police, Muazzam Jah Ansari talked to Tank police personnel on telephone and praised their bravery. He said that there was a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast in which 84 people including police officers and civilians were martyred.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Peshawar Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Exchange Police Station Alert Tank Tangi Sunday Post

Recent Stories

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

35 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

37 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

38 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

43 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

48 minutes ago
 &#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military ex ..

&#039;Joint Emirates Shield / 51&#039; military exercise continuing in UAE

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.