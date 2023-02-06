Terrorists' attack on Tank check post thwarted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :The police in Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa late Sunday night thwarted a terrorist attack on Pir Tangi police check post in the jurisdiction of Jandola police station.

Police informed an exchange of fire between police and terrorists continued for more than 10 minutes after which terrorists managed to flee the area.

Local residents also came out to support the police force.

Police suffered no casualty in exchange of fire, however, there were reports of injuries and killings on the terrorists' side.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General (IG) KP police, Muazzam Jah Ansari talked to Tank police personnel on telephone and praised their bravery. He said that there was a red alert in the province after the Peshawar blast in which 84 people including police officers and civilians were martyred.