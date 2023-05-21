UrduPoint.com

Terrorists Attack Pakistani Military Post In Balochistan, Three Soldiers Dead - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2023 | 05:50 AM

Terrorists Attack Pakistani Military Post in Balochistan, Three Soldiers Dead - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) A group of terrorists has attacked a military post in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan, killing three soldiers, the Dawn newspaper reports.

The attack occurred on Saturday in the Zarghoon area of Balochistan, Dawn said, citing a statement issued by Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media affairs wing.

ISPR said that the military post attacked by terrorists was established recently to "help check extortion efforts targeting coal mines in the area."

One terrorist and three Pakistani soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire, as security forces retaliated, pushing back terrorists, the ISPR said.

Dawn said that Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has condemned the attack.

