Terrorists attack police vehicle on security of polling in Tank

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The armed terrorists here on Monday attacked police armoured vehicle on security of polling at NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan.

According to initial reports shared by the police spokesman, some armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle on security duty for polling station at Kot-Azam in Tank.

The polling process was halted for some time due to the attack.

The polling resumed after a clearance operation by police within some time.