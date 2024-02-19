Terrorists Attack Police Vehicle On Security Of Polling In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 19, 2024 | 02:10 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2024) The armed terrorists here on Monday attacked police armoured vehicle on security of polling at NA-43, Tank cum Dera Ismail Khan.
According to initial reports shared by the police spokesman, some armed terrorists attacked police armoured vehicle on security duty for polling station at Kot-Azam in Tank.
The polling process was halted for some time due to the attack.
The polling resumed after a clearance operation by police within some time.
